LASWA Ready For Waterways Safety Awareness For Ember Months

The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has said that it is ready to commencement awareness on waterways safety for the 2020 Ember Months.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel.

Emmanuel revealed that the awareness is to ensure that boat operators adhere strictly to safety rules and regulations to avoid mishap during the ember months.

He said: ” LASWA plans to carry out an all-inclusive safety advocacy program targeted at all waterways stakeholders which include boat captains and deckhands, fishermen, dredgers, loggers as well as ferry passengers across all jetties and terminals in the state.

“During the safety awareness program, boat captains will be educated and cautioned against the rainy season, overloading, consumption of alcohol or drugs, night travels, over speeding, among other safety measures.

”Other waterways users will be enlightened on the importance of using standard life jackets with emphasis on what is expected of them when a boat is in distress and other survival skills during an emergency situation,” he explained.

The LASWA boss advised operators to maintain boat Hull and engine and to out safety of passengers above all other considerations.

Emmanuel said: “The LASWA enforcement team will continue to patrol the waterways to ensure that all operators complied with global best practices on design, construction, operations and safety.

“Violators will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

“As a responsible agency of government, LASWA will continue to adopt the carrot and stick approach by sensitising the populace at all time while also enforcing all waterways rules and regulations.”