Japanese Prime Minister Intends To Resign For Health Reasons

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons, local media reported Friday.

His office has not yet confirmed the reports by national broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media. Neither did his Liberal Democratic Party.

Top lawmakers and sources in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party confirmed the news. Abe announced his plan at an emergency meeting of the party.

Speculation about Abe’s resignation emerged earlier this year, as he visited a Tokyo hospital in two consecutive weeks for health checkups. No details were made public at the time.

Abe, 65, has acknowledged, however, having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said he was undergoing treatment for the condition.

He is expected to give more information about his health at a news conference later Friday.

On Monday, Abe became Japan’s longest serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, breaking the record of his great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, who served 2,798 days from 1964-72.

Because of his second hospital visit on Monday, no festivities took place, which accelerated speculation about his possible resignation and his replacement.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed down 1.5% on Friday after reports of Abe’s intentions.

