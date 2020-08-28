International Flight To Now Resume September 5 – FG

The Federal government has moved the resumption date of international flights from August 29th to September 5th 2020, a government statement revealed.

This was made known at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, August 27.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, announced that the date has now been moved to September 5.

According to Nuhu, while airlines and airports were ready to operate, other non-aviation logistics were not and this has necessitated the one-week extension.

“We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready.”Nuhu said

He stressed that the September 5 is a “sacrosanct date”, noting that “the initial announcement was anytime from the 29th.”

“In due course, we will be announcing the protocols for the resumptions and we will be giving further details. Hopefully early next week, we will release this,” he said

The Nigerian Airspace was shut down in March as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.