FG To Release List Of Countries That Can Fly Into Nigeria

The Federal Government has said that it will release a list of countries that can fly into Nigeria as soon as international flights resume in the country.

The scheduled resumption of international flight which was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic has been slated for September 4.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, who spoke at the meeting of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said that the government will issue the list next week.

“In due course and very shortly, we will announce the protocols once the logistics are done, the protocols for the resumption and also further details on the principles of reciprocity that we mentioned will be given.

“We are looking at a list and we are working on that and hopefully early next week, we will release it,” Nuhu said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has said that countries which ban flights from Nigeria will also have their flights banned from entering Nigeria.