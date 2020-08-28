Cuadrado Speaks On Messi Joining Ronaldo At Juventus

Juventus player, Juan Cuadrado has said that he doubts that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will join his rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the club in Turin.
Messi has handed a transfer request to the Barcelona board and is currently shopping for new offers from top clubs in Europe.
Some of the club he has been linked with include Juventus, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris St Germain etc.
His dad, Jorge Messi, is currently in Manchester where talks is believed to be taking place for the Argentine’s move.
“I can’t imagine it at all. The truth is that I don’t.
“Just like with Cristiano, many people did not believe and suddenly he arrived,” Cuadrado told ESPN Nexo.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.