Cuadrado Speaks On Messi Joining Ronaldo At Juventus

By - 2 days on August 28, 2020
Messi during a home match against Arsenal on August 4, 2019. JOAN MONFORT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Juventus player, Juan Cuadrado has said that he doubts that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will join his rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the club in Turin.

Messi has handed a transfer request to the Barcelona board and is currently shopping for new offers from top clubs in Europe.

Some of the club he has been linked with include Juventus, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris St Germain etc.

His dad, Jorge Messi, is currently in Manchester where talks is believed to be taking place for the Argentine’s move.

“I can’t imagine it at all. The truth is that I don’t.

“Just like with Cristiano, many people did not believe and suddenly he arrived,” Cuadrado told ESPN Nexo.

