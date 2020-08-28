CAN Chairman Attacked As Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Girl, Others In Kaduna

An attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Mararaba Rido, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, has seen the kidnap of a 14-year old girl, a sick police officer and two others.

The attack was confirmed by Rev. Elisha Abu Dreams, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna north local government.

He said that his house was among the first to be attacked by the men in the early hours of Friday.

Rev. Abu Dreams said, “The suspected kidnappers first came to my house at exactly 11:57pm and they called, spoke in Fulani and Hausa language that l should open the door for them. Immediately, l and my family started praying for divine intervention from God Almighty.

“While we were praying and refused to open the entrance to the house, they tried using hammer to break the entrance to the house but could not succeed. While they were making efforts to have their way into the house, we were still praying to God for help.

“They later used automatic gun by shooting on the door so that they could gain entrance to the house, yet we were still praying and at the same time, l called on the police to inform them of what we were going through and for their immediate assistance. Before the police personnel could come to the house, they left without gaining entrance to the house.”

He added that the suspected Fulani herdsmen left his house and went to attack other communities, kidnapped a 14-year old girl, a sick police officer and two others.