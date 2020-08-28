BREAKING: Unidentified Helicopter Crashes At Opebi, Lagos

An unidentified helicopter has crashed around 12 noon at the Salvation Bus Stop in Opebi area of Lagos State, according to reports.

It is yet unknown the cause of the crash and at the time of this report, responders are yet to verify if there is any casualties as well.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident to The Punch.

“Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates,” he said.