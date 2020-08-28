BBNaija: My Dad Ran Away From Home At 16, Returned Rich – Kiddwaya

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has said that his billionaire dad, Terry Waya, ran away from home at 16 and returned a rich man.

He said his father who had polio then returned and bought his mother a house and also established his other brothers.

Kiddwaya made this known during a discussion with fellow housemates.

Kiddwaya said: “My dad ran away from home at the age of 16 to Kaduna State, returned after three years and bought my mother a house.

“He always ran from home because he had polio and did not get to go to school like his brothers.

“Since then he introduced my uncles to his business and things have been rosy.”

Meanwhile, Terry Waya has denied claims that he buys votes to keep his son in the BBNaija reality TV show.

The billionaire denied the claim during an Instagram live chat with Dele Momodu.

According to him, the votes keeping Kiddwaya on the show are from Nigerians who support him and not as a result of his wealth.