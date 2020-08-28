BBNaija 2020: Terry Waya Opens Up On Buying Votes For Son, Kiddwaya

Billionaire Terry Waya has reacted to claims that he buys votes from BBNaija organizers so his son, Kiddwaya, can make it to the final of the 2020 edition of the show.

Terry Waya who spoke in an Instagram live chat with Dele Momodu denied the claims.

According to him, the votes keeping Kiddwaya on the show are from Nigerians who support him and not as a result of his wealth.

He said, “The support from Nigerians to Kiddwaya as a person and judging him based on his character not my wealth is impressive.

“I’ve never been impressed with Nigerians with the way they treated and judged my son on his actions.

“It is because of them that Kiddwaya is there. I heard rumors that I bought votes to make him win but I’ve never done that. All the votes for Kiddwaya are from Nigerians who love him. I thank those who use their DSTv to vote for him and spend resources to keep him there.”

Terry Waya added that Kiddwaya will use the N85 million prize money to help rape victims and IDOs if he emerges winner of the show.

“I really want him to win it if it is possible so he can utilise the resources,” the Billionaire added.