AIB Recovers Blackbox In Lagos Helicopter Crash

Investigations are ongoing as the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) confirmed the recovery of the BlackBox of the helicopter.

Recall that at least two people died when the chopper crashed into a residential building in Lagos State on Friday.

While confirming the incident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Osanyintolu disclosed that apart from the two persons that died from the crash, one other critically wounded.

“At about 12noon, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos state emergency response team,” he explained.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities.”

Channels TV