AIB Confirms Death Of Third Victim In Lagos Helicopter Crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday confirmed the death of a third person from the helicopter crash in Lagos.
The Lagos State Emergency Agency had earlier confirmed that two persons died in the accident.
All three victims were on board the helicopter.
The helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW belonged to Quorum Aviation.
It was travelling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger before it crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos on Friday.
Channels TV
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.