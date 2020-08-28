AIB Confirms Death Of Third Victim In Lagos Helicopter Crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday confirmed the death of a third person from the helicopter crash in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Agency had earlier confirmed that two persons died in the accident.

All three victims were on board the helicopter.

The helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW belonged to Quorum Aviation.

It was travelling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger before it crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos on Friday.

Channels TV