AfDB: BBC Withdraws Label Of Adesina As ‘Flamboyant Nigerian banker’

BBC Africa has withdrawn its description of the re-elected African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Akinwumi Adesina as a “flamboyant Nigerian banker”.

The news platform described Adesina as ”Flamboyant Nigerian Banker” while announcing Adesina’s re-election as the president of the AfDB on Thursday, August 27.

Some Nigerians felt the use of the word ”Flamboyant” was to portray Adesina in a bad light. They took to the comment section to register their displeasure.

The news platform in a tweet posted on Friday evening, August 28, said the use of the word “flamboyant” was “absolutely unintentiona.l” They also explained that describing him as such was irrelevant to the news report.