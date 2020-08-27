Three Left Injured As Petrol Tanker Explode In Bauchi

A petrol tanker explosion around the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi area on Wednesday night has left three persons were reportedly injured.

According to reports, the tanker loaded with petrol was coming from the Yelwa area and was heading towards the Dass area when the incident occured.

It was gathered that those injured were trying to scoop fuel from the fallen tanker when it exploded.

“The petrol tanker was heading towards Dass from the Yelwa area when it hit a speed breaker just before the gate of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

“I think he wasn’t aware of the speed breaker or he forgot to slow down on approaching it.

“There was a Keke NAPEP right in front of him. He tried to avoid hitting the Keke driver and in the process, he lost control and his tanker fell right in front of the Polytechnic gate,” an eyewitness told Punch.

The source added, “The tanker didn’t explode immediately. It exploded after about 30 to 40 minutes. People were already there trying to scoop fuel when it suddenly exploded.

“Three persons were injured and were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.”