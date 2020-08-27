Southern Kaduna: Sultan Of Sokoto Warns Against Inciting Comments

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar has warned leaders against making inciting comments on the Southern Kaduna killings.

The monarch who presides over the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), gave the advise in a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

The Sultan expressed worries that the crisis has moved from political to an ethno-religuous dimension.

The statement read in part: “The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and its President-General, observed carefully with serious concern the unfortunate unfolding events of blood-letting and serial killings, as well as the resultant inflammatory commentaries being aired which are utterly condemnable in their entirety.

“We strongly believe that the politically-driven crisis is being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension. Thus, we call for caution and restraint from all parties involved.

“It should however, be noted that ethno-religious conflict isn’t easily manageable, hence, we must all rise to the occasion to forestall its recurrence in Kaduna state, as it is often said, a stitch in time saves nine!”