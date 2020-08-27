Ronaldo Still Interested in Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has said that his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo is still interested in the English Premier League side.

Ronaldo left United in 2009 after spending six years at the club which he joined from Sporting Lisbon.

He won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Speaking about his fellow Portuguese, Fernandes said influenced his decision to join the club in January.

He told the club’s official website: “Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester, and he has consideration for the club.

“He likes the club. I think he won his first Ballon d’Or here, so it’s a club who’ve marked him, for sure.”