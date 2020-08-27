Police Parade Six Suspects In Rape, Murder Of Uwaila Omozuwa

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has paraded six suspects involved in the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa.

Uwaila was raped and murdered inside a church in Benin where she had gone to read her books.

The suspects paraded by the police are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

They confessed that they were paid N1 million by a certain Mrs Mary Ade to carry out the ritual killing.

After raping and killing her, they used a white handkerchief to scoop some of her blood before handing it over the Mrs Mary Ade.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, “The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu, who sent us here to work with our policemen at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“What we are seeing today is a result of combined efforts of the police to get to the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.

“The postmortem results had actually confirmed she was raped.”

