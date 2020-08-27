Osimhen Opens Up On What He Feared Before Joining Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said that the issue of racism in the Italian Serie A made him skeptical about signing for Napoli.
Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille after the club forked out 80 million euros ($94.6 million).
“There was a bit of scepticism on my part, because the issue of racism is a problem that exists everywhere,” Osimhen told journalists on Wednesday.
“Then I visited the city of Naples, saw the environment with my own eyes and realised that I am in a wonderful city.
“(Racism) is a worldwide issue. I’m sure I have chosen well and the Neapolitans will make me feel at home with their love.”
