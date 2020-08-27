Okonjo-Iweala Reacts As Adesina gets Re-elected AfDB President

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has congratulated Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of Africa Development Bank, AfDB.

Adesina was voted by Governors of the Bank in a virtual meeting held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

His re-election comes weeks after he was absolved of all corruption allegations levelled levelled against him which were found to be false.

In reaction to his re-election, Okonjo-Iweala who is running for Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, stated that it is “Wonderful to get the news of the re-election of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_Group.

“Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!!” she tweeted.