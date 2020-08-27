Nigerian Nurse Abducted By ISWAP Regains Freedom

A Nigerian Nurse who was abducted by the Islamic States West Africa Province terrorists since the beginning of 2020 has regained her freedom.

The Chief of Military Public Information for the Multinational Joint Task Force, Col. Muhammed Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued at Ndjamena Chad and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Dole said the release of the nurse was in consonance with the mandate of MNJTF which includes to “facilitate within the limits of its capabilities, humanitarian operations and the delivery of assistance to the affected populations”.

He said the nurse who was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strongholds in the Lake Chad bolted to safety and freedom, in the aftermath of a joint air interdiction conducted by the MNJTF and national partners.

He quoted the victim as saying, “After bombs and rockets from the aircraft landed and everywhere exploded in flames, both terrorists and hostages ran for dear life.

“I had to take my chance. I am grateful to God that I was able to escape.”

MNJTF spokesperson said the nurse was able to find his way to a village in Niger Republic where he was promptly handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.

According to him, the airlift and hand-over of the nurse to Nigerian authorities was preceded by a medical examination conducted to determine the state of health of the victim.

“This is necessary after spending eight months in the horrific and squalid conditions which he had to endure during the period of his captivity in the ISWAP enclave.

“The MNJTF wishes to reassure populations in the Lake Chad Basin of it’s determination to provide security and facilitate development efforts being spearheaded by the respective national governments and international development partners,” he said.

(NAN)