Messi To Win Ballon d’Or With Manchester United, City – Rooney

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has said that Lionel Messi will win another Ballon d’Or if he signs for the club or their rivals Manchester City.

Messi who captains Barcelona is currently negotiating a deal with one of the Manchester clubs.

This comes after he told Barcelona that he wants out of the club.

“I know he’s getting older but he’s a player who no one has seen before,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“Messi has everything – he can create goals, score goals, dictate the game and is the best player of all time.

“He’s one of the only players I’ve sat there and watched and been in awe.”

Rooney played alongside Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo for six years but believes Messi is better.

“Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have set a standard which I don’t think we will ever see again but, for me, Messi is just different level.”

The former England International advised the Argentine to look away from the MLS or Chinese Super League.

“The United States shouldn’t be in his mind because he’s too good,” he added.

“He could come to the Premier League and be a Player of the Year. One million per cent.

“If he surrounds himself with Bruno Fernandes or Kevin De Bruyne he could win a seventh Ballon d’Or, which would be incredible.”