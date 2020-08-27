I Killed Another Woman After I Escaped From Police Station – Ibadan Serial Killer

Sunday Shodipe, the Ibadan serial killer has revealed that he killed another woman after he escaped from the police station where he was detained.

Shodipe said that he escaped so he could perform another ritualistic murder because the herbalist whom he was arrested and detained with needed blood as spirits were draining his blood.

He made this known when he was paraded alongside other criminals by the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Nwachukwu.

He said: “The herbalist with whom I was detained told me to escape from detention to provide blood to appease some spirits, who were sucking his (herbalist) blood since he could no longer get access to hard drinks and other ingredients like kolanuts and alligator pepper for sacrifice in the cell.”

On how he killed the woman, Mrs Oladeji Funmilayo, after his escape, Shodipe said, “After I escaped from Mokola Police cell in Ibadan, I went to do what Baba Adedokun asked me to do to save him from dying.

“I went from Moniya, where I used to live, to Akinyele where I used an object to hack the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual but did not know whether the woman died.

“I don’t have any charm. I don’t know what Baba Adedokun was using me for. He said it was my initial confession that kept him in detention and that if I had not confessed and mentioned his name as the person using him, both of us would have been out.”