BREAKING: Akinwumi Adesina Re-elected As President AfDB

Former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of Africa Development Bank, AfDB.

The election took place during the ongoing virtual meeting in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Adesina was re-elected by votes casted by Governors of the Bank.

The news of his re-election was shared on Twitter by Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochie wrote, “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.

“Thank you to our supportive President @MBuhari who mobilized support for our own Adesina and why not! Adesina has been proven to be above boards.”

Adesina’s re-election comes weeks after he faced a panel following accusations later discovered to be false.