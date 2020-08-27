BBNaija Should Be Stopped, Those Watching Show Are Sinners – Vicar

Ifeanyi Akunna, the Vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Abuja, has called on the Federal Government to put a stop to the BBNaija reality TV show.

In a message titled ‘A House Built on Faulty Foundation’, Akunna said that those watching the show need to ask God for forgiveness.

According to him, the show does not promote healthy marital values.

He said, “All who watch the reality programme, BBNaija, should desist from it and ask God for forgiveness as it does not promote a healthy relationship with God, neither does it promote healthy marital values.

“These things contribute to the faulty foundations upon which people build their lives and future.

“Any foundation that is not built on Jesus Christ must surely collapse — as only Jesus is the sure anchor of our lives and souls,” he said.