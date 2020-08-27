Apostle Suleman Kicks Against CAMA Law Signed By Buhari

Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has condemned the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law gives a minister the power to appoint an interim committee over a church or organization where misappropriation is believed to have happened.

The law has been kicked against by the World Council of Bishops, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and several too clergymen across the country.

Lending his voice, Apostle Suleman described CAMA as “illiterate” and “uneducated”.

“You don’t appoint a board of trustees who have not been around, with no stake in the company.

“To say you will carry one northern Muslim to the board, you are mad,” he said.

“It is an insult. You didn’t contribute to the land, you didn’t contribute to the running of the ministry.

“For 16 years, I have been running the ministry, paying salaries, supporting widows and the poor. We will use fasting and prayer to kill you.”