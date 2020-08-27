Amotekun Will Not Be Under The Federal Government – Gov Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the Amotekun security outfit in the state will not be under the control of the Federal Government.

Makinde disclosed this in Ibadan while addressing chairpersons of the 68 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The governor revealed that the security of lives matter to him and that Amotekun has come to stay in the state.

He said, “We want our people to sleep with their two eyes closed. Of course, security is one of the pillars of this administration, and we must do everything possible to invest in the security of lives and property. In Okeho the other day, armed robbers went to rob and the community rose against them and apprehended them. They combed the forests and they got them.

“This is why I will continue to say it and I am saying it for the whole world to hear; Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important, because nothing can take place, as far as we are concerned, in an atmosphere of insecurity”.