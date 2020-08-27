410 ‘Terrorists’ Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed – Military

At least 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists Group have surrendered, according to a statement from the military on Wednesday.

A bomb-making factory belonging to the terrorists has also been decimated.

The information was contained in a statement signed by a military spokesman, Major-General John Enenche.

The surrender followed “aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves” by a military unit, Operation Whirl Stroke, and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Enenche said.

Among the surrendered terrorists were women and children.

The military also said Operation Whirl Stroke personnel “stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory” and recovered several rocket launcher bombs and other explosive materials.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect,” Enenche said.

Channels TV