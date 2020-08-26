States Funding Community Policing Won’t Work, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has stated that the idea of states funding community policing in the country would not work.

He made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He disclosed that his colleagues under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will table the matter before President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention.

“The burden of states will keep increasing. We will be the ones that will fund community police. Where is the money going to come from?

“Except we devolve more money to the states, how will the states fund community police? I don’t think it is going to work,” he said.