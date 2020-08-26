States Funding Community Policing Won’t Work, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has stated that the idea of states funding community policing in the country would not work.
He made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.
He disclosed that his colleagues under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will table the matter before President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention.
“The burden of states will keep increasing. We will be the ones that will fund community police. Where is the money going to come from?
“Except we devolve more money to the states, how will the states fund community police? I don’t think it is going to work,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.