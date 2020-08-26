Mikel Obi Marks First Stoke City Game With A Goal

Mikel who joined the Potters on a free transfer earlier this month, made his first start for Stoke City at the club’s Clayton Wood training ground.

The 33-year-old restored the hosts’ lead just before the break after Oakley-Boothe’s opener was cancelled out by Shrewsbury Town.

Mikel was in action for 45 minutes before he was replaced by Tom Ince while DR Congo’s Benik Afobe was introduced for Lee Gregory, nine minutes after the hour-mark, Goal reports.

Afobe joined the party later in the second half as goals from the Congolese star, Ince and Tyrese Campbell completed the rout for Stoke City.

The encounter returned Stoke City to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 loss against Burton Albion in their last friendly outing on August 22.

Following Tuesday’s convincing victory, Mikel will be eager to steer the Potters to victory when they host Blackpool for their League Cup fixture at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, O’Neill has lauded the former Nigeria captain for showing an instant impact in the team with his hard work.

“John’s been great in his first few days. You can see his quality, there’s no doubt, people in the group see his quality,” he was quoted by Stoke Sentinel.