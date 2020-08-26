Fani-Kayode Apologizes After Assaulting Daily Trust Reporter

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has on Wednesday tendered an open apology for assaulting a Daily Trust reporter, Eyo Charles.

Recall that Fani-Kayode appeared on a viral video where he was seen lashing out at Charles for asking who bankrolled his recent tour of several southern states.

In his apology, he said, “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word ‘stupid’ which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar. I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”

The former minister, however, denied allegations that he was threatening to harm the Daily Trust reporter.

“I do, however, wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said he remained a friend of the media and would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks.

The former minister had come under heavy criticism for calling the reporter ‘stupid’ during a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.