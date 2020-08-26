BREAKING: Access Bank building In Lagos Razed by Fire

A petrol tanker explosion has caused a fire outbreak that gutted a branch of Access Bank at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.
Further reports revealed that a part of the bank’s building was gutted by fire on Wednesday.
The Federal Fire Service confirmed the incident at 10.20 am.
“Our men are on the ground, trying to combat the inferno. Thanks for notifying us,” it tweeted via @Fedfireng.
The bank also confirmed the incident via an internal memo which reads: “There has been a fire incident reported at our Adetokunbo Ademola branch this morning.
“Our fire protocol has been activated and all personnel have been moved to safety. Firefighters have contained the spread, but for your safety please use alternate branches: Adeola Odeku Branch Muri Okunola Branch Ajose Adeogun Branch.”
