UNILAG: Senate Drops Suit Challenging Ogundipe’s Dismissal As VC

The Senate of the University of Lagos has reversed a suit challenging the sack of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of the institution.



The notice of discontinuance dated August 24, 2020, was filed through the lawyer of the university’s senate, Professor Taiwo Osipitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In the suit filed before the National Industrial Court, the university’s senate had kicked against Ogundipe’s sacking by the Governing Council of the institution and his subsequent replacement with Professor Theophilus Soyombo, as acting vice-chancellor.

Apart from the governing council, the senate had listed its now suspended Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN); the Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez; Professor Soyombo and Professor Ogundipe as defendants in the suit.

It also asked the court to declare that Professor Ogundipe’s purported removal by the Governing Council vide an August 12, 2020 letter did not follow due process and was null and void.

The Senate had asked the court to restrain Professor Soyombo from parading himself as the acting vice-chancellor of UNILAG.

However, Professor Osipitan explained that the decision of the senate to withdraw the suit followed the ‘latest developments’ on the issue.

On Friday last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended both Dr Babalakin and Professor Ogundipe.

The President also reversed Professor Soyombo’s appointment as acting the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

Three days later, the university’s Senate elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting vice-chancellor of UNILAG – the first female to hold such a position in the institution.

Source: Channels TV