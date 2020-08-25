Shehu Sani Reacts To Kidnapping Of JSS3 Students In Kaduna

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the kidnapping of JSS3 students by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kaduna State.
Armed men stormed Prince Academy and abducted the JSS3 students during their raid on Damba-Kasaya village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.
The student were receiving lessons ahead of their examinations when the incident occurred.
In reaction, Shehu Sani said that it “attests to the level of security paralysis in the state”.
He tweeted: “The Kidnapping of the JSS 3 students in Damba-Kasaya in Kunai ward, Chikun LGA Kaduna State by terrorists is condemnable.
“This again attests to the level of security paralysis in the State.
“Kaduna, like other states in a similar situation, needs prayers and help in equal measure.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.