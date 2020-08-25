RCCG To Hold 2020 Holy Ghost Service Virtually Due To Coronavirus

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has announced that the 2020 Holy Ghost service will hold virtually due to coronavirus.

This is contained in a memo issued by the Admin and Personnel of the church, Pastor J.F Odesola, which cited the safety of members as the reason for the decision.

RCCG also revealed that its General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, will always remain law-abiding.

The memo reads: “The Mission Authority has decided to hold the September 2020 Holy Ghost Service virtually. The decision is on consideration of the safety of the people, for reason that the government safety regulations are still in place.

“This also confirms that the forth coming Young Adults and Youth 2020 convention slated for Monday 28th September to Friday 2nd October will be held virtually.

“The General Overseer would not want anyone to be endangered while trying to make their way to the Redemption Camp to attend the service or while returning home after the service is over.

“Once again we want to remind you that the Redeemed Christian Church of God and our leader Daddy G.O will always remain law-abiding.

“The Holy Ghost service and the Holy Communion service which will be holding virtually will still be impactful and the anointing of the Lord will be made manifest as always.

The statement added that “All services will be related on Dove Media, RTM, Redeemed Network Television and all other platforms of the church”.