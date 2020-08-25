PFN To Drag Federal Government To Court Over CAMA

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has said that it will seek legal action against the Federal Government if the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, is not rescinded.

CAMA which was signed by President Buhari on August 7 gives a Minister and the Director of Corporate Affairs Commission CAC, the power to appoint an interim committee over an organization in which misappropriation is believed to have taken place.

In reaction, the religious body issued a statement through Rev. Dr. Felix I. Omobude, the National President of PFN.

The religious body said its team of legal advisers have brief it that “there is indeed cause for concern about the Companies and Allied Matters Act recently signed into law, as it concerns civil society organizations, religious bodies and other not-for-profit organisations.”

“Our concerns are founded around provisions of Section 839 (1) (a),(b),(c) which we see as contrary to Section 6(6) and Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We believe that these provisions, among others, leave the door open to abuse, denial of fair hearing, arbitrariness and dubious use of power by the Commission and/or its agents,” it said.

The PFN said that the phrase “public interest” as ground for take over of a non governmental organization is worrisome and goes against Section 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Not only are there contradictions in the law, we believe that some of its provisions are indeed already covered by other legislation,” the Christian body said.

“In the light of this, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to immediately set in motion the machinery for a quick review of the offensive parts of the legislation.

“The PFN stands with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and reaffirms her position on this matter. We are reviewing all options on the table and we will be taking actions in pursuit of a remedy accordingly.

“We intend to assert our constitutional rights, following the prescribed procedure for redress, to ensure that the not-for-profit sector which has been standing in the gap for the disadvantaged and underprivileged Nigerians, in the face of neglect by the government at all levels, is able to continue to do so without hindrance.”