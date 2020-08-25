Pastor Adeboye Joins Others In Rejecting Buhari’s CAMA

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has kicked against the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA.

The law signed by President Buhari on August 7 will see a minister appoint an interim committee over a church or an organization where misappropriation is believed to have happened.

This has been kicked against by the World Council of Bishops, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church and many other clergymen.

Adding his voice to the rejection of CAMA, Pastor Adeboye spoke through his Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi.

He said: “The stand of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the leadership of the church on issues like this is not always different from whatever the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN.

“We always align ourselves with whatever the stand of the leadership of CAN and PFN on issues like this. The Redeemed Christian Church of God does not take any decision that is at variance with the stand of CAN and PFN and the same thing applies concerning this very issue.

“Daddy will not take a stand different from the ones of the two organisations, CAN and PFN. CAN and PFN have spoken on the issue of CAMA and as far as the Redeemed Christian Church of God is concerned that is our position too. We are in alignment with that stand,” the RCCG spokesman said.