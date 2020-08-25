One Dead As Gunmen Burn Church, Abduct Students In Kaduna

Suspected gunmen, on Monday, killed one person, burnt a Baptist Church and abducted many students in Damba-Kasaya village, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State.
A resident in the area, name withheld, said that the abducted students were Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students of the popular Prince Academy in the village.
According to the witness, the students were receiving lessons preparatory to their final exams.
“The bandits came in large numbers like they always do and were shooting sporadically.
“Besides, the bandits also destroyed the musical and public address system worth thousands of naira in Aminchi Baptist Church, located in the community.
“They abducted many people in the village. Then they went to Prince Academy and abducted many of the students who were receiving lessons for their JSS3 exams.
“I cannot say how many people were kidnapped but they went away with many people.
“Soldiers who came to their rescue, turned back after some few kilometres, leaving some of the villagers who accompanied them to rescue the victims.
“The villagers, not knowing that the soldiers had withdrawn, kept pursuing the bandits in the bush, the bandits fired at them and one person was killed,” he said.
Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige could not pick his calls to confirm the incident.
