Lionel Messi Drops Barcelona Contract Termination Bombshell

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the Argentine sent a document expressing his desire to leave “immediately”.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst defeats in the players career and in the clubs history.

Messi said he wants to “unilaterally” terminate his contract with the Spanish giants, a club source confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi’s desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause.

However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.