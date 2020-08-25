International Flights: Flout Airport Protocol, Face Travel Ban – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that Nigerians who refuse to abide by protocols at airports risk facing a travel ban.

According to the PTF, “Nigerian Immigration Service could suspend their passports or put them on travel watch list.”

This was disclosed by the PTF national coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, while giving new COVID-19 protocols for airports as the country prepares to resume international flights.

Aliyu said that individuals must go through a Polymerase Chain Reaction test for COVID-19 before they can be allowed to travel to other countries.

He also said that airlines who fail to abide by protocols will be fined $3,500.

Aliyu said, “We will be continuing with the process of requesting for a negative PCR result from all passengers boarding to travel to Nigeria. This COVID-19 test must be PCR test. We will not accept any other result. We are concerned about the quality of some of the results and the discrepancy we are getting when passengers are subsequently tested in the country.

“For this reason, the protocol that has just been approved will be reviewed after four weeks and we will also be looking at the level of discrepancy between negative and positive results, with a view to developing a list of accredited laboratories for countries that we frequently receive travellers from.”

“We are narrowing the period of validity for the PCR test from the current 14 days to seven days, from 29th of August. Preferably, the PCR test should be done as close as possible to the point of departure for Nigeria, preferably within 48 to 72 hours, but we will still accept results that are valid for seven days.”