Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Journalist Who Asked If Politicians Bankroll Him

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed a journalist who asked if he’s being bankrolled by a politician or political group.

Femi Fani-Kayode was in Cross River State as part of his tour of Southeast and South South states where he had a media briefing.

He was confronted with the question by one of the journalists which forced him to react angrily.

”What type of stupid question is that? What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? Bankrolling who? I will not take any questions from this man.

“What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? to do what? Who can give me money for anything? who do you think you are talking to? Bankroll what? Go and report yourself to your publisher. Bankroll what? Please don’t insult me here.

“I don’t want to take any questions from this man. I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Bankroll who? You have a small mind. Very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.” he charged at the journalist.