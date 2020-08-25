EFCC: Appeal Court Reverses Magu’s Demotion Of Director

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, reversed the demotion of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Academy’s ex-Commandant, Mr Ayo Olowonihi.
The court affirmed the February 26, 2019 judgment of the National Industrial Court which had upturned Olowonihi’s demotion.
The court held that his demotion did not follow due process, therefore, unlawful, illegal and should be set aside.
It upheld the judgment of Justice Musa Kado to the effect that while the chairman of the commission or the secretary had the right to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the claimant, it was the commission that had the power to sanction after due consultation with the Federal Civil Service Commission.
It also affirmed the industrial court’s decision ordering the EFCC to reinstate Olowonihi to his position as Detective Commandant, Grade Level 17.
The EFCC had demoted Olowonihi from Grade Level 17 to 16 Step 7 in 2017, two years after he was recalled from suspension without pay when Ibrahim was the Acting Chairman of the EFCC.
Olowonihi had challenged the treatment meted out to him at the National Industrial Court which granted his prayers.
The EFCC appealed against the judgment but lost at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.