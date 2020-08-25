Edo Election: APC Accuses Former INEC Officer Of Plotting For Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused a former senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, of plotting to rug the Edo State governorship election for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, accused Osaze-Uzzi of being a first cousin of Obaseki and engaged “in a plot to trade-sensitive inside information on the results collation process of the electoral body with the PDP in exchange for unnamed benefits.”

Mayaki said: “As an upgrade to the server scam that failed the PDP in the 2019 general elections because it ignorantly went with the fraud without insight on the result collation process of INEC, the party of tax-collectors, having lost all hopes of winning the Edo election in a fair contest, are concluding plans on another rigging strategy with the recent secret conscription of one Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi.

”Mr. Osaze-Uzzi, Obaseki’s first cousin, who served for many years at INEC and had to be forced out of commission despite his stalling tactics to stay put until the conclusion of the election which he had planned to manipulate by offering sensitive inside information to his cousin, has now fully joined the Obaseki campaign, though secretly as a private consultant.

”His mandate, and those of others assigned to serve as his aides in the secret location where has been lodged, is to develop strategies and tactics for the party on how to substitute results obtained at the polls with fake, pre-written ballots and a corresponding reflection of the electoral fraud in any electronic transfer, using his experience at the Commission.”

Allegation false — PDP

In reaction to the allegation, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said if “the governorship election is APC’s primary where one man writes results?”

Nehikhare said: “Is the Edo Government House now INEC office? How on earth can a state government that has no control over INEC, police, DSS, NSCDC or military, influence election results? We are, however, not surprised by the allegation because such was the practice when Adams Oshiomhole held sway as governor. Edo people can still recollect how that same government through Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, announced election results when collation was still ongoing. Indeed, Edo people and Nigerians know the party that is plotting to rig the election.

They watched the video of Adams Oshiomhole allegedly talking about arresting some people. The PDP also raised an alarm over the redeployment of a compromised NSCDC commandant to Edo State for the purpose of the election. We shall continue to expose their evil plots as time goes on.”