Buhari Condoles With Family Of Prof. Matthew Kayode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of former Special Adviser to the President, Economic Matters, 1988-1992, Prof. Matthew Kayode.

The President joined the academia, friends and professional colleagues to mourn the scholar and administrator.

The president, in a condolence message by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday condoled with the government and people of Kogi over the loss of the distinguished economist.

While commending his willingness to leave the university to share knowledge, wisdom and experience with governments, Buhari noted that the deceased served variously as Chairman sub-committee, National Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission and Member, National Capital Issues Commission.

Late Kayode was also Chairman, Think Tank Committee for Strategic Projects, National Raw Material Development Council; Member, Technical Committee, Vision 2010; Member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors and a number of strategic Committees and Commissions in Kwara, Kogi and Lagos States.

Buhari believed the former Special Adviser dedicated his time to serve the nation, and his contributions to national development would always be remembered.

The president prayed for the repose of his soul. (NAN)