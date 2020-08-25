160 Suspected Bandits Arrested, Three Killed By Troops In Zamfara

Troops, under Operation Sahel Sanity, have arrested at least 160 suspected bandits and killed three in Zamfara State, The Punch reports.

Briefing newsmen in Faskari town on Tuesday, the Acting Director Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said the troops uncovered a bandits’ hideout at Gadan Zaima where the suspected bandits were arrested on the spot.

He said, “On 23 August 2020, troops conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along the Gadan Zaima-Zuru Road in the Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State which also serve as bandits’ hideout

“During the operation, troops arrested 150 suspects and recovered 20 locally fabricated Dane guns. One of the suspects was neutralized while trying to escape.”

Onyeuko further explained that more bandits were arrested and three killed on August 20 and 21 in different parts of the state.

He maintained that the arrested suspects were currently in the army custody undergoing preliminary investigation and would soon be handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.