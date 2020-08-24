Usain Bolt Self Isolates After Testing For COVID-19

Usain Bolt has announced via a tweet on Saturday that he is self-isolating after taking a test for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is coming a few days after partying with guests, including England star Raheem Sterling for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

Bolt who said he is asymptomatic told his fans that he took the COVID-19 test on Saturday but the official result is not out yet.

“I woke up like everybody else, checked social media, and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19. I am still awaiting confirmation from doctors so as to know the protocols.

“I have no symptoms but I will be keeping away from everyone. I urge you to keep safe,” he added.

Watch the video he posted on his official Twitter page below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 <a href=”https://t.co/ebwJFF5Ka9″>pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9</a></p>— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) <a href=”https://twitter.com/usainbolt/status/1297929980874194945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 24, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js