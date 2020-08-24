US Election: Republican Party Formally Nominates Trump For 2nd Term

The Republican Party has formally nominated incumbent President, Donald Trump, has its flagbearer in the Nov. 3 United States election.

Trump who seeks a second term as president was nominated on Monday, the first day of a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes. He was due to speak at the convention shortly after flying down from the capital Washington.

AFP