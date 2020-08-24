UNILAG: Senata Nominates Ogunsola As Acting VC

The members of the University of Lagos’ Senate have selected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the institution’s acting Vice-Chancellor.

Ogunsola, who was a Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services at UNILAG before her emergence, won the highest number of vote during a Senate meeting attended by 167 professors on Monday.

According to reports, she won 135 of 167 votes while Prof. Ben Ogbojafor, who was also considered for the post by members of the Senate, secured 31 votes. One void vote was, however, recorded.

Chairman of the Senate Emergency Committee, Prof. Chioma Agomo, also announced the result to journalists after the election.

She became the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) of the institution in 2017.

“Her research areas have been centred on the regulation and management of viral diseases, particularly HIV.

“She is the principal investigator at AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria at the University of Lagos.

“She has also been the chairman of the Infection Control Committee of Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Additionally, she is the chairman of the National Association of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria.

“In 2018, she expressed concern on disease prevention and control in Nigeria. She identified poor hygiene and overuse of antibiotics as practices that foster antimicrobial-drug resistance.

“Providing a solution, she maintained that sustained Infection Prevention and Control infrastructure and programmes should be built around a set of core components which include guidelines, training, surveillance, multimodal strategies for implementing IPC, monitoring and evaluation among others,” a Wiki citation revealed.

The Punch