Two Of Our Operatives Killed By IPOB In Enugu – DSS

The Department of State Security, DSS, has said that two of their operatives were killed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
This was after a clash between IPOB and police which took place in Enugu State.
DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya said that the operatives were attacked without provocating anybody.
He also revealed that measures have been put in place to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.
“The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.
“Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.
“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order”, he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.