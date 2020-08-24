Two Of Our Operatives Killed By IPOB In Enugu – DSS

The Department of State Security, DSS, has said that two of their operatives were killed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

This was after a clash between IPOB and police which took place in Enugu State.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya said that the operatives were attacked without provocating anybody.

He also revealed that measures have been put in place to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.

“Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.

“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order”, he said.