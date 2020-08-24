Ronaldinho Released From Paraguay Detention After Five Months

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been released from detention in Paraguay, where he has been detained for five months.

The World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto de Assis, were first jailed in March when they entered the country for a promotional tour with falsified Paraguayan passports and ID. Neither of the brothers have Paraguayan citizenship. Their lawyer maintains that his clients did not know the documents were falsified, as they were given to them by a local sponsor upon landing. The two had faced up to five years in jail.

“There is no indication that he has any personal characteristics or criminal behaviour that … would put society at risk,” one of the prosecutors in the case said.

Prosecutors say they believe Ronaldinho was unaware the passports were falsified. (The Guardian)