Presidency Slams PDP Over Gambari, Oshiomhole ‘Arrest’ Video

The Presidency has said that what the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is doing over a video recording showing Adams Oshiomhole and Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, is wicked.

The video recording done when Oshiomhole paid a visit to President Buhari shows him and Gambari talking about an arrest to be made.

The PDP which reacted to the video said that the arrest is to be carried out against its members in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

This led the part to call on the European Union, EU, United Nations o place visa visa restrictions on Oshiomhole and Gambari.

In reaction, a source in the Presidency who pleaded anonymous said that the PDP has picked the wrong person to malign because plans against in the past Gambari have failed.

“What PDP is doing is called ‘playing the devil’s card’, which is all about suggesting ideas into people’s heads. The truth does not matter in such an atmosphere. What I am convinced of is that even the leaders of the PDP know that what they are doing is wicked and unethical, but since it is politics, they believe anything goes.

“How do you know the ‘arrest’ in the conversation is for PDP elements? The target in this mudslinging is the Chief of Staff to the President, but their mistake is that this is not a man for this sort of politics. He’s way above petty politicking. He’s a career diplomat and hardly interested in this kind of politics. Those who know him, know this much about him”, he said.