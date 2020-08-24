Poly Ibadan Orders Staff To Resume After Three Months

Some academic and non-academic staff of the Polytechnic Ibadan, on Sunday, have been ordered to return to their duty posts after several three months of closure.

After the break caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the staff are expected to resume work today (Monday).

The institution in a statement made available to DAILY POST by its Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, said that

“Please be informed that all Deans, Heads of Academic Departments, all Non-Teaching Staff on Grade levels 11 to 14, and those on essential duties are to resume back to work on Monday, 24th August, 2020 at 8.00am.

“This is to ensure that adequate preparations are put in place for the School reopening and attention given to some academic-related issues on ground.

“Also note that others whom their services may be needed can be called anytime,” it said.